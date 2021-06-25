Catholicos of All Armenians meets with Deputy PM of Hungary

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II received on June 25 a group of pilgrims from Hungary, including Deputy Prime Minister of Hungary Zsolt Semjén and representatives of the Péter Pázmány Catholic University in Hungary, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

Primate of the Armenian Diocese in Syria Bishop Armash Nalbandyan, Rector of Yerevan State Pedagogical University after Khachatur Abovyan, Professor Ruben Mirzakhanyan, President of the Armenia-Hungary Friendship and Cultural Relations Association Anahit Simonyan were also present at the meeting.

During the conversation the sides referred to the close cooperation between the two educational institutions, the inter-church relations, as well as the life of the Armenian community in Hungary.

The Catholicos of All Armenians also had a private meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Hungary Zsolt Semjén.