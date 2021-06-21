Pashinyan announces how many seats his Civil Contract party will have in newly-elected parliament

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says his Civil Contract party will have a constitutional majority in the newly-elected parliament and will form a government led by him.

“Thus, according to the preliminary results of the elections as published by the Central Electoral Commission, in the newly-elected parliament the Civil Contract party will have a constitutional majority (at least 71 MPs out of 105) and will form a government led by me”, Pashinyan tweeted.

Armenia held snap parliamentary elections on June 20.

21 parties and 4 blocs were running for parliament.

Pashinyan’s party is leading with 53.92% of the vote, the second is the “Armenia” bloc led by 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan with 21.04% and the third one is “I Have the Honor” alliance with 5.23% of the vote.

Gagik Tsarukyan’s Prosperous Armenia party received 3.96% of the vote, the Republic party – 3.04%.

The electoral threshold for parties is 5%, for blocs - 7%.

The voter turnout was at 49.4% or 1 million 281 thousand 174 voters.

