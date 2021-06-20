Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 June

Turnout at 26,82% as of 14:00

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. As of 14:00, the number of voters who have cast their ballots in the early election of parliament stood at 695,626  - or 26,82% of the total number of eligible voters, the central electoral commission reported.

The polling stations are open until 20:00. 

