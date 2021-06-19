Armenia Parliament Speaker, CIS IPA delegation discuss upcoming elections

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with the delegation of the CIS Inter-parliamentary Assembly who arrived in Armenia to observe the June 20 early parliamentary elections, the Parliament told Armenpress.

Speaker Mirzoyan said the Armenian side attaches great importance to the presence of observer mission in Armenia, and reaffirmed the ruling majority’s commitment to organize free, fair and transparent elections. He told the guests that the decision on holding the elections was achieved by all three parliamentary forces aimed at re-establishing and strengthening internal stability in Armenia.

By using this chance, the Speaker also presented the developments which have occurred after the signing of the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement on the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh.

The meeting sides touched upon the violation of the points of the statement by Azerbaijan, the delay in the process of returning Armenian prisoners of war and other civilian captives, as well as the recent Azerbaijani incursion in Armenia’s territory and the need of withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from Armenia’s territory.

Head of the CIS IPA observer mission Igor Komarovsky thanked Ararat Mirzoyan for the invitation and presented the activities done by their mission so far.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan