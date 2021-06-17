COVID-19: EU, WHO hand over 22 ventilators to Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. The European Union and WHO today handed to the Armenia Ministry of Health 22 ventilators, which can help save lives of patients with severe cases of COVID-19, the EU Delegation to Armenia told Armenpress.

The delivery of the shipment is a part of a larger assistance package to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Andrea Wiktorin, the Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia joined Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Health Lena Nanushyan, the WHO Representative in Armenia Egor Zaitsev, and UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp at the ‘National Center of Providing Drugs and Medical Supplies’ SNCO to receive the equipment.

“The European Union stands by Armenia with continuous support to strengthening the capacity of health systems. In the time of COVID-19 pandemic, it is of vital importance to ensure an adequate response to public health emergencies, and save people’s lives. Together we will be stronger and will overcome the pandemic faster”, said Andrea Wiktorin, the EU Ambassador to Armenia.

Ventilators are of vital importance for COVID-19 patients with severe cases as they assist the patients by maintaining optimal air pressure and providing the lungs with oxygen. The ventilator can either partially or fully take over the breathing process for the patient.