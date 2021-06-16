‘There is a revolutionary situation in Armenia today’, Pashinyan says

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. The Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan honored the memory of all fallen heroes during the meeting with the residents of Yeghegnadzor on the sidelines of the pre-election campaign in Vayots Dzor province.

In his remarks Pashinyan said during these 10 days of the campaign the people have developed the political process and reached it to a pre-revolutionary situation.

“There is a revolutionary situation in Armenia today, with the difference that 3 years ago we were conducting peaceful, velvet revolution. This time as well the time for peaceful, but steel, rather than velvet, revolution has come. Tomorrow, on June 17, at 20:00, there will be time for truth, and the Armenian citizens should gather in the Republic Square of Yerevan to show the obvious that there is no game before the people”, he said.

The early parliamentary elections in Armenia will be held on June 20.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan