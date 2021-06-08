Opportunities of implementing “remedial secession” formula increase considerably – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is leading the Civil Contract party’s electoral list, currently sees more opportunities for the solution of the Artsakh issue in accordance with the positions of the Armenian side.

“Yes, we are in a serious and wounded condition, but today I see more opportunities for resolving the Artsakh issue in accordance with our visions, compared to 4 years ago”, Pashinyan said during the party’s pre-election campaign in Aragatsavan community.

He didn’t release further details, but informed that the necessity of resuming the negotiation process for clarifying the final status of Nagorno Karabakh has been recorded within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

“We imagine that after all these developments the opportunities of implementing “remedial secession” formula have increased considerably, and we need to work consistently on this path”, he said.

