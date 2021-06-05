Azerbaijan’s attempts to carry out fortification works in territory of Armenia prevented – Defense Ministry

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces have recently repeatedly attempted to carry out fortification works on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the border areas of the Republic of Armenia, the Armenian ministry of defense said in a statement, adding that all these attempts have been prevented on time by the respective actions of the Armenian units.

The ministry informs that on June 3 the Azerbaijani armed forces attempted to carry out certain land works with a tractor in the border area of Armenia. After the warning shots of the Armenian units, these works have been stopped. A clear demand was presented to the Azerbaijani side to rule out repetition of similar attempts.

“Nevertheless, the Azerbaijani armed forces continue carrying out engineering and fortification works in the territories where their military bases are located, without crossing the border of Armenia. As these territories and the movement carried out there by the Azerbaijani troops are visible in Verin Shorja and Kut villages of Gegharkunik province, this raises the concern of the local population, which is reflected in the Ombudsman’s report”, the Armenian defense ministry said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan