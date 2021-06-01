Nearly 70 CIS observers to monitor Armenia’s upcoming snap polls

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. The group conducting observer mission of the CIS Executive Committee has already started its monitoring activities in connection with Armenia’s upcoming snap parliamentary elections, member of the group Yevgeny Kozyak told reporters today in Yerevan.

“We have just met with the President of the Central Electoral Commission Tigran Mukuchyan, and today our group has already started its observation work over the holding of the snap elections”, he said.

He informed that nearly 70 observers will be included in the CIS observer mission.

“We will conduct monitoring on the election day not only in the capital, but also in different provinces. And the next day of the elections we will hold a press conference where the head and members of the observer mission will present their conclusions”, he said.

Asked how they assess the organizational works of the snap elections, he said a major work has been done within a short of period of time.

Snap parliamentary elections in Armenia will take place on June 20.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan