Demarcation should be carried out as part of negotiations between the sides – French MFA

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. France expresses concern over the rise of incidents on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the latest of which is the incident of capturing 6 Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijani forces overnight May 26-27, ARMENPRESS report, reads the Foreign Ministry of France.

''France calls on the sides to demonstrate maximal restraint and refrain from any type of provocations. Demarcation and delimitation between the two states should be carried out as part of negotiations between the sides, without any successive action՛՛, reads the statement.

The French Foreign Ministry reminds the May 13 statement of French President Emmauel Macron. The Élysée Palace had announced that for restoring security and stability in the region, the situation can be solved through the UNSC.

‘’Emmanuel Macron has reaffirmed commitment to the territorial integrity of Armenia and emphasized the necessity for an immediate withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces form the sovereign territory of Armenia’’, reads the statement of the Élysée Palace.