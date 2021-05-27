Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 May

Armenian Foreign Minister resigns

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian has submitted resignation letter, ARMENPRESS reports Anna Naghdalyan, spokesperson of the Foreign MInister, wrote on her Facebook page.








