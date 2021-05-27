Armenian Foreign Minister resigns
YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian has submitted resignation letter, ARMENPRESS reports Anna Naghdalyan, spokesperson of the Foreign MInister, wrote on her Facebook page.
- 21:57 Demarcation should be carried out as part of negotiations between the sides – French MFA
- 20:45 Russian Deputy FM, EU Special representative discuss situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
- 19:41 Demarcation agreement can be reached by negotiations, not by mobilization of troops – Lithuanian MFA
- 19:37 Armenian deputy FM presents Azerbaijani provocations to foreign diplomats
- 18:33 Nikol Pashinyan does not rule out large-scale clashes between Armenian, Azerbaijani forces if tensions do not ease
- 18:25 Pashinyan suggests withdrawing both Armenian, Azerbaijani forces from Sotk-Khoznavar section, deploy intl. observers
- 18:16 Armenian Armed Forces also have the opportunity to capture Azerbaijani servicemen – MoD
- 17:57 Armenian MoD trying to solve the issue of returning 6 captured Armenian servicemen through negotiations
- 17:42 Pashinyan says will soon present plan for peaceful solution of border situation
- 17:16 Armenian deputy defense minister says every step will be taken to return captured servicemen
- 17:08 Decision-making in using deadly force is vested in military leadership, not political – Deputy Chief of General Staff
- 16:43 Up to 1000 Azeri troops illegally located inside Armenian territory – military says
- 16:38 Armenian military reports tense operational tactical situation at border with Azerbaijan
- 16:37 Austrian FM highlights NK conflict settlement, release of POWs
- 16:21 Prosecution opens criminal case on kidnapping of Armenian troops by Azeri military
- 15:15 President Sarkissian holds phone talk with Chief of General Staff Artak Davtyan
- 15:11 ‘There can’t be any talk on concession, Azerbaijani troops must leave Armenia’s territory’ – Pashinyan
- 15:02 Armenia applies to ECHR requesting to ensure fundamental human rights of six servicemen captured by Azerbaijani forces
- 14:53 Pashinyan calls for unity and soberness during visit to Kut border village
- 14:12 Map shows location in Armenian territory where Azeri forces kidnapped troops
Viewed 2103 times Defense ministry comments on reports about presence of 160 Armenian soldiers in Iran
Viewed 2069 times Dutch parliament adopts resolution – EU should demands Azerbaijan to withdraw troops from Armenia
Viewed 1534 times US Secretary of State, Russian FM discuss finding long-term political solution to Armenian- Azerbaijani conflict
Viewed 1531 times Pashinyan confirms the credibility of the document published by the opposition
Viewed 1487 times Political consultations held between Armenian, Russian foreign ministries in Moscow