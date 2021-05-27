Demarcation agreement can be reached by negotiations, not by mobilization of troops – Lithuanian MFA

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Lithuania is deeply concerned by the situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border. ARMENPRESS reports, citing the official website of the Foreign Ministry of Lithuania, the statement runs as follows,

''We are concerned by the reports on border clashes between the armed forces of the two countries, which put at risk the lives of bot servicemen and civilians. We call on both side to de-escalate the situation and withdraw forces. An agreement on demarcation and delimitation can be reached only through negotiations, but not by mobilizing troops at the border. We continue to attentively follow the situation. We think that steps for de-escalation will contribute to strengthening confidence between Armenia and Azerbaijan and a peaceful settlement of the conflict''.