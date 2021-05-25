Inadequate response to Baku's deadly actions will lead to further escalation of situation – Armenian FM

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian received on May 25 the Ambassadors of the CSTO member states.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the illegal infiltration of some Azerbaijani armed groups into some bordering territories of Armenia since May 12, which led to fatal injury of an Armenian serviceman on May 25, was the main topic of the meeting.

The Armenian FM noted that ignoring the calls of the international community, Azerbaijan not only does not withdraw its troops from the Armenian territory, but also initiates new illegal acts against a CSTO member-state.

Ara Ayvazian emphasized that inadequate response to Baku's deadly actions, particularly by the CSTO and CSTO member states, will lead to further escalation of situation, which can have the worst possible impact on the regional security and stability.