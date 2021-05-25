Armenia’s economy shows activeness as 2.6% growth registered in Jan.-April for the first time since COVID-19 spread

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity index increased 2.6% in January-April 2021 compared to January-April 2020, according to the data released by the Statistical Committee.

Industrial production volume increased 0.9%. Construction volume increased 20.3% compared to January-April 2020. The growth in trade turnover comprised 4.8%, whereas the services volume (without trade) registered a 2.9% decline.

Consumer price index increased 5.4%, the industrial production price index – 8.1%. Electricity production volume increased 3.1%.

7.2% increase in external trade turnover volumes has been registered in January-April 2021: moreover, the export great by 16.7% (comprising 818.7 million USD) and the import by 2.2% ( comprising 1351.6 million USD).

In April 2021, compared to April 2021, the economic activity increased 23.2%, the construction volume – 87.7%, external trade turnover – 47.5%.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan