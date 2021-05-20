Armenian defense ministry reports ‘incident’ involving Azeri troops in Gegharkunik

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. An incident took place on May 20 at the border section of Gegharkunik Province with participation of the Azeri troops who have crossed into the territory of the Republic of Armenia, the ministry of defense said.

“Around 15:00, several dozens of shots were fired, presumably in the air, after which the Armenian units opened warning shots. The commander of the Azerbaijani troops contacted the Armenian unit commander, asked to cease fire, apologized and said that the shooting was a result of an accident. The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia are warning that the repetition of such incidents will be viewed as a deliberate attempt to head for a clash and will lead to relevant actions by the Armenian side.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan