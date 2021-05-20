500-600 Azeri troops still illegally located on Armenian territory

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The operational situation in the areas of the border which was breached by Azerbaijani troops remains unchanged and the situation is still tense, Armenian caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

He said that approximately 500-600 Azerbaijani troops are still located on Armenian sovereign territory in different parts.

“The rationale of our military’s actions is the following: to restrict the Azerbaijani side’s potential of taking actions through tactical actions. In terms of politics our objective is the following: first, to not allow the situation to get out of control, that is to do the utmost to rule out any scenario of a combat or war clash, and second, to achieve the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani troops from Armenia’s territory,” he said.

