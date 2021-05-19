Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-05-21

YEREVAN, 19 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 May, USD exchange rate down by 0.83 drams to 520.72 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.38 drams to 635.85 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.07 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.16 drams to 737.65 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 169.01 drams to 31252.26 drams. Silver price up by 13.75 drams to 476.72 drams. Platinum price down by 133.20 drams to 20441.41 drams.