ODIHR observation mission head comments on possible impact of border crisis on Armenia's elections

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Eoghan Murphy, Head of the OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission, has commented on the possible influence of the current Armenia-Azerbaijan border tension on the holding of the upcoming early parliamentary elections in Armenia.

During a press conference today in Yerevan, asked how the elections will take place in such tense situation on the border, what obstacles can emerge, Eoghan Murphy said it’s just the second day they are in Armenia.

“We will observe the ongoing developments from the day we arrived in Armenia up to the election day and after it. In particular, we will observe how the legislation requirements are applied in Armenia. We will observe to what extent Armenia, being as a member state of the OSCE, fulfills its commitments and obligations in the election process. We will observe all this process. I can’t now make assumptions what can happen. Our team is here, and we are working”, he said.

Armenia will hold snap parliamentary elections on June 20, 2021.

Recently, on May 12, the Azerbaijani armed forces have illegally crossed into Armenia’s territory, in particular the Sev Lake in Syunik province. Thanks to the actions of the Armenian side, some of the Azerbaijani forces have returned back to their initial positions, but some Azeri troops still remain in some border sections of Armenia’s Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces. Negotiations over the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani forces are taking place.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan