Session of CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers kicks off in Dushanbe: Armenia-Azerbaijan border crisis also on agenda

DUSHANBE, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. The session of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers kicked off today in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The session is taking place in a narrow format, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan reported on social media.

According to the session agenda, the CSTO Foreign Ministers will also discuss the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers is holding the first offline session since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Russian, Armenian, Belarusian, Kazakh, Kyrgyz and Tajik foreign ministers will discuss the international situation and its development prospects, as well as its possible impact on the security of the CSTO member states. They will also discuss the Israeli-Palestinian crisis and the recent border tension between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan