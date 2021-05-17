Pashinyan, Lukashenko discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, which is a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

Pashinyan presented the recent developments on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. He stated that the Azerbaijani side, by violating all norms of international law, has illegally crossed the border and entered into Armenia’s sovereign territory. Pashinyan drew the attention of the Belarusian President on the necessity of properly discussing the issue within the CSTO and combining the positions of the CSTO states over the incident.

President Lukashenko expressed his concerns over the situation and his readiness for making efforts aimed at peacefully solving the situation.

According to the Belarusian Presidential Office, Lukashenko and Pashinyan have also discussed the domestic situation in Belarus and Armenia, exchanged views on the current agenda, the existing challenges and threats.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan