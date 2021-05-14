YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron has informed that France, in case of necessity, is ready to provide also military assistance to international efforts for solving the situation, ARMENPRESS reports caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan informed during the National Assembly extraordinary session, presenting the situation on the border.

Pashinyan reminded that he also had a phone conversation with French President Macron. ‘’The position of the French President was also unequivocal. Moreover, the French President said that he sees the solution of the issue in the sidelines of the UNSC and in case of necessity, France is ready to provide also military assistance to the international efforts to settle the issue’’, Pashinyan said, highlighting that the permanent members of the UNSC should keep in contact and discuss the situation.

On May 12 in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces crossed Armenia’s state border in the territory of Sev Lake in Syunik province and advanced up to 3,5 kilometers, trying to surround the Lake. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this action is intolerable for Armenia, as it is an encroachment on the sovereign territory of Armenia.

So far, neither the Armenian nor the Azerbaijani side have used any weapon. The number of Azerbaijani soldiers in the territory of Armenia is about 250.