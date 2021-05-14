Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-05-21

YEREVAN, 14 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 May, USD exchange rate down by 0.62 drams to 522.48 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.50 drams to 632.67 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.06 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.96 drams to 734.61 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 185.99 drams to 30602.82 drams. Silver price down by 10.45 drams to 450.53 drams. Platinum price down by 646.26 drams to 20224.94 drams.