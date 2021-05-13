Armenia applies to CSTO over Azerbaijani encroachment

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan tasked during the Security Council session caretaker Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazian, Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan to start consultations with the CSTO over the crossing of the state border of Armenia by Azerbaijani troops in Gegharkunik and Syunik Provinces of Armenia.

Details will be available soon.