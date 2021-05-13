United Nations wants unhindered humanitarian access in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General of the UN has addressed a question on a United Nations humanitarian mission in Artsakh.

Asked at a press briefing on updates regarding the UN’s activities in Artsakh, he said: “we would like to have the unhindered humanitarian access in Nagorno‑Karabakh, as we ask for in other parts of the world. To date, this has not been possible because we've not received the necessary authorization from the Azeri authorities. However, we are hopeful that we'll see progress on this soon."