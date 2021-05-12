Armenian Speaker of Parliament, his delegation meet with Lithuanian President

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and his delegation met with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda on the sidelines of their official visit to Lithuania, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

Welcoming the Armenian delegation, the Lithuanian President noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Touching upon the Armenia-European Union relations, he highlighted the ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) which entered into force on March 1, 2021. Mr. Nausėda conveyed his words of condolences to the families of all those killed or wounded during the recent Artsakh war.

Speaker Mirzoyan in his turn thanked the Lithuanian President for the reception, highly valuing the level of dialogue between the two states and stating that they are based on mutual respect. He expressed hope that the bilateral contacts will activate again in line with the fight against the pandemic. Presenting the situation around the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the Armenian Speaker of Parliament emphasized the need for resumption of negotiations within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, aimed at enshrining the Artsakh-Armenians’ right to self-determination.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan