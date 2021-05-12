Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to European Commission President

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Head of Mission of Armenia to the European Union, Ambassador Anna Aghadjanyan presented on May 11 her credentials to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the Armenian Embassy in Belgium told Armenpress.

During their brief meeting the sides exchanged views on the current situation and prospects of the Armenia-EU relations.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan