Lawmakers discuss parliamentary commission report on 2016 April War

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. The report of the parliamentary commission investigating the circumstances of the 2016 April War is being discussed by lawmakers at a closed session.

Lawmakers earlier approved the decision to hold a closed session for the discussion because the report includes classified information.

The commission was set up on May 31 in 2019 and is headed by Andranik Kocharyan, the Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Security Affairs.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan