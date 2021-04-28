Turkish prosecutors launch investigation into Diyarbakir Bar Association over Armenian Genocide statement

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. The Diyarbakir Bar Association is under investigation after it released a statement on April 24, the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

Turkish prosecutors filed charges of “insulting the Turkish nation, the Turkish Republic, the state's institutions and organs” against the executives of the association, according to Duvar newspaper.

Diyarbakir Bar Association president Nahir Eren condemned the probe on his Twitter account, saying: “While the Diyarbakır Bar Association is defending everyone's freedom of speech to the end, it will not limit its own freedom of speech due to the oppression and investigation," Duvar reported.

The bar association released its statement under the title of “We share the pain of the Great Calamity,”