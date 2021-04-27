Azerbaijan pulls back troops after advancing 400 meters near Artsakh village, authorities say

MARTAKERT, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan pulled back its troops near the Nor Ghazanchi village in Martakert region after having advanced its positions for 400 meters, the Martakert regional governor Hayk Bashkhyan told ARMENPRESS.

He confirmed that the Azeri troops had indeed moved forward for 400 meters in the direction of Nor Ghazanchi, but on April 27 they retreated to their starting positions as a result of the Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan’s interference and negotiations of the Defense Army and the Russian peacekeepers.

President Harutyunyan’s spokesperson Lusine Avanesyan confirmed that the Azeri troops pulled back as a result of the implemented “relevant work”.

Reporting by Van Novikov

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan