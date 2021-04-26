Armenian FM releases details from meeting with Lithuanian counterpart in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis have discussed bilateral and international agenda-related issues during their meeting in Yerevan.

“It’s noteworthy that Mr. Landsbergis’ visit to Armenia is taking place ahead of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Lithuania is the first country with which newly-independent Armenia has established diplomatic relations. We attach great importance to the relations with friendly Lithuania which are based on mutual respect, understanding and common values between our peoples. During today’s discussions, which will continue also during the day at different formats, we have thoroughly touched upon the bilateral and multilateral agenda of the Armenian-Lithuanian relations, the regional and international security and stability”, FM Aivazian said at a joint press conference with the Lithuanian FM in Yerevan.

Aivazian said Armenia is ready to take practical steps to further strengthen and promote the Armenian-Lithuanian bilateral cooperation in the fields of mutual interest.

“I think, there is enough potential for that. The ministries have a great role to play in this process”, Ara Aivazian said.

