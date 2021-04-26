Lithuanian FM reiterates EU’s position on necessity of returning POWs

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis reiterated the European Union’s position according to which all persons captured after the recent Artsakh war must be returned.

“Quite a clear position has been expressed by the EU that all captives, detainees should be returned, if we plan an activity directed for mutual trust. I, of course, can only reiterate the EU’s position”, the Lithuanian FM said at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ara Aivazian in Yerevan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan