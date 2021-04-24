Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 April

‘Turkey committed great crime in past century’: MEP expresses support to Armenian people

‘Turkey committed great crime in past century’: MEP expresses support to Armenian people

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Member of the European Parliament representing the Netherlands Peter van Dalen says he stands by the Armenian people on the issue of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

In a video statement for ARMENPRESS, the MEP says he repeated the same words also during the debate in the European Parliament relating to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“Turkey has committed a great crime in the past century, but denies it, considering it just a “problem”. It’s unbelievable. Murder of people, genocide, and then call it just a problem. I stand by the Armenian people and will continue to do that”, the MEP said.

April 24 marks the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan




Related News





youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration