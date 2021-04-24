‘Turkey committed great crime in past century’: MEP expresses support to Armenian people

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Member of the European Parliament representing the Netherlands Peter van Dalen says he stands by the Armenian people on the issue of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

In a video statement for ARMENPRESS, the MEP says he repeated the same words also during the debate in the European Parliament relating to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“Turkey has committed a great crime in the past century, but denies it, considering it just a “problem”. It’s unbelievable. Murder of people, genocide, and then call it just a problem. I stand by the Armenian people and will continue to do that”, the MEP said.

April 24 marks the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan