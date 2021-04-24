Top leadership of Armenia visits Tsitsernakaberd Memorial

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The top leadership of Armenia visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan early Saturday morning to honor the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan together with their spouses were joined by Cabinet members in paying tribute and laying flowers at the Eternal Flame on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

