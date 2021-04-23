Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day is important for Greek and Armenian peoples - Kyriakos Mitsotakis

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis issued an address on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

‘’The Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day is important for the Greek and Armenian peoples, who are linked with centuries-old ties, as well as friendship, that developed under difficult circumstances. Today, like every year on April 24, we commemorate the innocent victims, raising our voice for respect towards human life and dignity, since only peaceful co-existence can result in peoples’ progress’’, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

In his message, he spoke about the mythological, historical, and cultural similarities between Greece and the Caucasus.

‘’Just for that reason our country could not stay indifferent towards the much-suffered people of Armenia during its last challenge. Our country immediately responded to the call for humanitarian aid. And today Greece supports security consolidation in the region based on international law, for the sake of a solution that will respect that rights of the local population, keeping away from a new unfair bloodshed’’, Mitsotakis said.

He recalled how Greece, even in a difficult period, received the Armenian Genocide survivors. ‘’We must always be vigilant. And let our words be accompanied by actions that prevent discrimination, hatred and violence. After 106 years we remember and cooperate’’, the Greek PM said.