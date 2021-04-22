Shots fired at residential home in Stepanakert presumably from Azeri-controlled territory

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Shots were fired at a residential house in Stepanakert on April 20. The shots were presumably fired from Azerbaijani-controlled territory.

Artsakh interior ministry spokesperson Hunan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS that the owner of the house in the Haykavan district made the 911 call around 15:00.

Damages to the roof showed that the shots were fired from small caliber firearms. “A bullet was found inside the house. Fortunately there are no victims. Children were inside the house when the shooting happened. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances,” he said.

Tadevosyan said they are investigating whether or not it’s possible for a small caliber round fired from Shushi – now under Azeri control – to have reached the home in Stepanakert.

He said police did not receive 911 calls on the alleged similar shooting incidents in Shosh and Mkhitarashen villages, but given the media reports they are investigating it as well.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan