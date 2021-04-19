Head of Armenian delegation to Euronest says NK self-determination has no alternative

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. MP representing the ruling ''My step'' bloc, Head of the Armenian delegation to Euronest Viktor Yengibaryan emphaszied that the self-determination right of the people of Nagorno Karabakh has no alternative, ARMENPRESS reports Yengibaryan said during the online plenary session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly.

''The self-determination of the people in Nagorno Karabakh has no alternative. The application of the principle ''remedial secession'' is the only way to safeguard the vital rights of the people of Artsakh, and I call on all our partners to contribute to its realization', Yengibaryan said.

The MP added that for Armenia Euronest is a platform for setting reliable bridges and it's very important that this platform makes efforts for the de-escalation of the existing tensions in the region and establishment of a constructive atmosphere.