Armenia ready to provide platform for producing 100,000 doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine monthly

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Discussions on organizing a joint production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in Armenia continue, Artak Kamalyan, Member of the Board – Minister in charge of Industry and Agroindustrial Complex at the Eurasian Economic Commission, said during an online discussion, adding that Armenia is ready to provide platform for producing nearly 100,000 doses monthly.

“I know that these discussions have been going on since last December and continue now as well. As far as I know, Armenia is ready to provide platform for producing nearly 100,000 doses a month. I hope the talks will end soon, and we will start concrete actions”, he said.

COVID-19 vaccinations have started in Armenia from April 13. 24,000 doses of the British AstraZeneca vaccine and 15,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine have already been supplied to Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan