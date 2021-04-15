Poland sends 3 tons of humanitarian aid to Artsakh's displaced citizens

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Poland sent 3 tons of humanitarian aid to Armenia, which will be provided to the displaced citizens of Artsakh that reside in Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports 1st Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Tatevik Stepanyan said at Zvartnots airport, noting that there are nearly 1000 citizens of Artsakh residing in state shelters in Armenia.

According to Tatevik Stepanyan, the citizens displaced from Artsakh are provided with all necessary stuff, while the humanitarian aid sent by Poland will be a supplementary assistance.

Ambassador of Poland to Armenia Paweł Cieplak reminded that on March 31, 2021 Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian had called for humanitarian assistance, which was rapidly responded by Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

‘’The aid is for the citizens who have lost their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh. We sent first aid kits for refugees – medical thermometers, pressure gauges, etc’’, Ambassador Cieplak said.