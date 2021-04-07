Pashinyan suggests Putin to consider construction of another NPP in Armenia
17:57, 7 April, 2021
YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan suggested President of Russia Vladimir Putin to think over the opportunities of constructing a new nuclear power plant in Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan made the proposal during a meeting with Putin in Moscow.
‘’I hope we will discuss some issues related with strategic investments and in this context I would like to discuss with you the opportunities of constructing a new nuclear power plant in Armenia’’, Pashinyan said.
