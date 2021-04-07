Pashinyan suggests Putin to consider construction of another NPP in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan suggested President of Russia Vladimir Putin to think over the opportunities of constructing a new nuclear power plant in Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan made the proposal during a meeting with Putin in Moscow.

‘’I hope we will discuss some issues related with strategic investments and in this context I would like to discuss with you the opportunities of constructing a new nuclear power plant in Armenia’’, Pashinyan said.