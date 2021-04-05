Pashinyan, Putin to discuss development of strategic partnership at upcoming Moscow meeting

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will discuss issues relating to the strategic partnership of the two countries during their meeting in Moscow on April 7, the Kremlin press service reports.

“It is expected to discuss relevant issues relating to the Russian-Armenian strategic partnership and cooperation, as well as the collaboration prospects in the integration unions within the Eurasian space”, the statement says.

Earlier Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Putin and Pashinyan will discuss the implementation process of the trilateral agreements and the trilateral document signed between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, as well as issues relating to the unblocking of the transportation infrastructure in South Caucasus, the electoral processes in Armenia and the bilateral partnership.

