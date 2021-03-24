Italy cannot share a table with Turkey, which has not recognized Armenian Genocide – Italian MP

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The Federal Secretary of Italy's Lega Nord Party Matteo Salvini says it’s impossible to negotiate with Turkey as long as that country has not recognized the Armenian Genocide, ARMENPRESS reports Salvini said in his speech at the Senate, in response to the speech of Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

''Of course, you are trying to bring a miracle into life, forcing the Turkish regime to demonstrate a good behavior, but I wish to remind that that regime rejects not only women's rights, but any kind of freedom and even denies historical justice. Let's not forget that justice for Armenians has not yet prevailed, the Armenian Genocide is not recognized yet. And as long as all these exist, I don't think we can share a table with someone who jails those who dare to remember about historical justice’’, Matteo Salvini said in his speech.