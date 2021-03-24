Artsakh reports 7 daily coronavirus cases
11:16, 24 March, 2021
YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. 7 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry of healthcare said.
118 COVID-19 tests were conducted on March 23.
Currently, 20 infected patients receive treatment at hospitals, while the others – at home.
The ministry once again urged citizens to follow all the safety rules to prevent the further spread of the disease.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
