Road condition

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that several roads are closed or difficult to pass across Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that Berd-Chambarak highway in Tavush province and the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari in Aragatsotn province are closed.

The Vardenyats Pass is closed for trailer trucks.

Fog is reported on Yerevan-Sevan highway.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan