UNICEF Office says Clark-Hattingh has left Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. UNICEF Representative to Armenia Marianne Clark-Hattingh, whose duties were terminated by the Armenian government, has left Armenia, the UNICEF Armenia Communications Officer Zara Sargsyan told ARMENPRESS, a day after the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ spokesperson claimed otherwise.

“We are waiting for the interim representative,” she said, adding that the office continues working normally.

The Armenian foreign ministry had said that the government terminated Clark-Hattingh’s duties due to” failures in the implementation of her mandate and her uncooperative conduct.”

Afterwards, the news media began reporting allegations that the real reason of the termination was that the Armenian authorities found out about her involvement in espionage for Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom.

Then, the prosecution said they don’t have any information to back these allegations, but nevertheless said they are looking into them.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan