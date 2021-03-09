Opposition leader urges protesters to block all entries of the National Assembly

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. The joint candidate for Prime Minister of the Fatherland Salvation Movement Vazgen Manukyan urged the protesters to block all the entrances of the National Assembly. ARMENPRESS reports Manukyan said that they must prevent the MPs from entering the National Assembly.

‘’They must be unable to enter here. This entrance is blocked, go and block the other ones. Go ahead, my friends. We will l set up tents there as well so as no MP is able to enter the building. We are surrounding the National Assembly, and it will return to normal operation only when it is ready to make decisions suitable for our people’’, Manukyan said.