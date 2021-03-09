Armenia removes Marianne Clark-Hattingh as UNICEF rep. citing uncooperativeness and failures

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed the reasons behind suspending Marianne Clark-Hattingh’s duties as UNICEF’s Representative in Armenia.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told ARMENPRESS that the Armenian government made the decision to suspend Clark-Hattingh due to her “failures in implementing her mandate and uncooperative conduct.”

“UNICEF's Representative in Armenia Marianne Clark-Hattingh’s failures in the implementation of her mandate and her uncooperative conduct were problematic for the Armenian side, hence the Government of Armenia made a decision to suspend Clark-Hattingh’s tenure as UNICEF’s Representative in Armenia. The UN Resident Coordinator and representatives of UNICEF were notified on the decision,” Naghdalyan said.

A replacement for Clark-Hattingh is yet to be named.

