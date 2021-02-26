Armenia appoints new Ambassador to Argentina

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Hovhannes Virabyan Ambassador of Armenia to Argentina (residence in Buenos Aires), the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to another presidential decree, Estera Mkrtumyan has been relieved from the position of Armenia’s Ambassador to Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Peru and Paraguay.

The President signed the respective decrees based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan