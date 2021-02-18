Artsakh reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours
12:05, 18 February, 2021
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. 4 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry of healthcare told Armenpress.
36 COVID-19 tests were conducted on February 17.
Currently, 1 infected patient is hospitalized, while the other confirmed cases receive treatment at home.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Artsakh is 2383.
The ministry urges again to follow all the rules to prevent the spread of the virus.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
