Artsakh reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. 4 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry of healthcare told Armenpress.

36 COVID-19 tests were conducted on February 17.

Currently, 1 infected patient is hospitalized, while the other confirmed cases receive treatment at home.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Artsakh is 2383.

The ministry urges again to follow all the rules to prevent the spread of the virus.

