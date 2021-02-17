Relations between Armenia, UK will continue developing – Minister Wendy Morton

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Wendy Morton, the UK Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office assures that the relations between the UK and Armenia will continue to develop, ARMENPRESS reports Morton said in a twit on the occasion of the opening of a new office of the British embassy.

‘’ Delighted to officially open the new British Embassy of the UK in Armenia, in Yerevan today, ensuring that the relationship between our countries will continue to flourish and the links between our peoples can grow even stronger’’, she wrote.