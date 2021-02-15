November 9 declaration contains no provision on creating transport corridor – MFA responds Aliyev

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The 9th point of the trilateral agreement signed between the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020 contains no provisions on creating any transport corridor. Any road or communication passing through the territory of Armenia has always been and will be exclusively under the jurisdiction and sovereignty of Armenia, Anna Naghdalyan, spokesperson of the MFA Armenia announced, answering the question of ARMENPRESS news agency.

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev has announced that in the joint declaration signed on November 10 there is special provision about creating a corridor linking Nakhichevan with Azerbaijan. How would you comment on this?

The 9th point of the November 9 trilateral declaration is about the unblocking of all regional infrastructures and this is the approach of Armenia for the future regional stability and cooperation. The mentioned point does not contain any idea of creating a corridor. Any road or communication passing through the territory of Armenia has always been and will be exclusively under the jurisdiction and sovereignty of Armenia